The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,343 shares of company stock valued at $70,435,679 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 94,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

