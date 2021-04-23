W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

NYSE:WRB opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

