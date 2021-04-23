Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $62.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

