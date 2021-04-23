Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Sims has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

