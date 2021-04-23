Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

