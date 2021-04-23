Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC started coverage on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ZLNDY opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 246.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

