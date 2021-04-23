Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

