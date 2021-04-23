Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Volkswagen stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

