Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

