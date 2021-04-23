Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.63 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

