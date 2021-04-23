Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.71 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

