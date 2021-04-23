Zacks: Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $185.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.64 million and the highest is $191.33 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $732.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.62 million to $788.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $889.63 million, with estimates ranging from $787.33 million to $978.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PDS. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSE PDS opened at $25.44 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $338.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

