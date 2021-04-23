Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $104.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

