Brokers Offer Predictions for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of VAC opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

