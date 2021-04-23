Enbridge Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENB. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.36.

TSE:ENB opened at C$46.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.49. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

