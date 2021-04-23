FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

NYSE CEQP opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

