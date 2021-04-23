Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

