FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

