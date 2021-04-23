Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Hold

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SEEL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

