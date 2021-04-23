Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Nikola alerts:

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $11.77 on Monday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $260,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $5,158,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $4,576,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,480,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $3,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.