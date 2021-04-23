SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.08.

SBAC opened at $294.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,963.67 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.36.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

