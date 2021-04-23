Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of STN stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. Stantec has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 699.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 227,860 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stantec by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

