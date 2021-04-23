Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Down to $38.85

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.85, but opened at $37.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 115 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

