Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.81. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 55,725 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

