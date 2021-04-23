Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $27.46. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 238,680 shares trading hands.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 243,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $3,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

