Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Gap Down to $68.10

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.10, but opened at $65.21. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 12 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

