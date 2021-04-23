SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $98.14

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.14, but opened at $91.71. SiTime shares last traded at $90.94, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $278,344.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,273,179.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,293. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 140,336 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

