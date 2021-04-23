Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.83. Skillz shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 59,594 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

