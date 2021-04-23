LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report $74.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $71.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $300.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $307.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.