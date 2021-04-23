Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.
COOP stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
