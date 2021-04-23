Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

COOP stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

