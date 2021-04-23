F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 223.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSTX. William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

