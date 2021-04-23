Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,677,880.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $492,450,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,546,937 shares of company stock worth $409,378,531. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

