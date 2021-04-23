Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.99. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 2,882 shares traded.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

