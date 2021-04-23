Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.99. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 2,882 shares traded.
SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.