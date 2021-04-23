Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.07

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$123.07 and last traded at C$122.05, with a volume of 6824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.10.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

