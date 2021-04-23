FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.