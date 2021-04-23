FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stride in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRN. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 820.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 301,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 765.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

