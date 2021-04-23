PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.17

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.17 and last traded at $163.06, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

