Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 135.92 ($1.78).

MKS opened at GBX 158.05 ($2.06) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -18.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.27.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

