FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTRG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.