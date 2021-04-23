British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,743 ($35.84) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,743.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,707.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £62.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Insiders have bought a total of 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557 over the last quarter.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

