SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

