EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMSHF. Kepler Capital Markets raised EMS-CHEMIE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMSHF opened at $890.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $893.63 and its 200-day moving average is $908.88. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $598.27 and a 52-week high of $968.51.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

