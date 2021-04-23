Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) versus CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Critical Review

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Summer Energy alerts:

This table compares Summer Energy and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.18 -$10.73 million N/A N/A CEMIG $6.32 billion 0.58 $792.38 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summer Energy and CEMIG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50

CEMIG has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.39%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -5.68% -260.15% -17.32% CEMIG 7.60% 5.68% 1.83%

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEMIG beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.