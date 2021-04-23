$14.46 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce $14.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.98 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $56.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $58.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $58.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $177.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

