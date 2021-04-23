Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
CRCT opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.85.
About Cricut
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.