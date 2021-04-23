Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CRCT opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

