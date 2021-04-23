DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.