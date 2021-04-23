Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSEY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $15.27 on Monday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

