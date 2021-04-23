IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.