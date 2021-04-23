KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KOSÉ stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. KOSÉ has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

