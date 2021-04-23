KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
KOSÉ stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. KOSÉ has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.
KOSÉ Company Profile
