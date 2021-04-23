Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRPPF opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

